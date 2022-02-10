City of Page COVID Updates



At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Diak gave an update on the City’s COVID statistics. He said over the last 2-week reporting period we saw a rise in cases of the Omicron variant, although COVID cases have been declining overall. In the previous 2-week period, Page reported 105 cases of COVID, and in this 2-week period we reported 72 new cases. The mayor stated that this decline in cases is in line with both county and state numbers. The city of Page is now 83.6% vaccinated, which continues to be the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals in the state. The 2nd most vaccinated community in the state is Grand Canyon, with 72.5% of their citizens vaccinated. According to the mayor’s report, across the state and county the 20-44 year old age group was both the lowest vaccinated and the highest-reported age group for new cases.