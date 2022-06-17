City of Page Council Meeting on June 22nd

Page City Council will have a City Council Regular meeting on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:45pm at Page City Hall.

There will be a special meeting of City Council just before that at 4:30, also at City Hall.

During the special meeting, the Council will discuss and possibly take action in regards to plans for a new Public Works Facility, proposed to be built on Aqua Avenue.

Both of these meetings are open to the public, who is encouraged to attend.

Links to the agenda for both the special and regular city council meeting can be found at cityofpage.org.