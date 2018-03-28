News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

City of Page Code Enforcement

March 28
07:08 2018
The City of Page Code Enforcement seems to be an issue that could use a lot more explaining! So much happening in that department, Lake Powell Life News has decided to sit down for a chat with Aaron Bixler about Code Enforcement in the City of Page next week. We thought we’d put the link to the city codes so you can take a look at them in advance, they were updated as recently as last December.

If you have any questions for the City about code enforcement, send us an email news@kxaz.com and we will try to get those questions answered for you. Listen for that interview next week on Lake Powell Life News.

Read the City of Page Codes here.

