The City of Page Code Enforcement seems to be an issue that could use a lot more explaining! So much happening in that department, Lake Powell Life News has decided to sit down for a chat with Aaron Bixler about Code Enforcement in the City of Page next week. We thought we’d put the link to the city codes so you can take a look at them in advance, they were updated as recently as last December.

If you have any questions for the City about code enforcement, send us an email news@kxaz.com and we will try to get those questions answered for you. Listen for that interview next week on Lake Powell Life News.

Read the City of Page Codes here.