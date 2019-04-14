News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

City of Page Budget Meetings

City of Page Budget Meetings
April 14
12:13 2019
Print This Article

City of Page leaders in the middle of budget negotiations with city directors for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and are hosting a number of public meetings.

See below for times and dates.

Wednesday April 17 – 5:30pm

Community & Recreation Services; Library, Recreation, Human Services, Parks & Trails, Horseshoe Bend, Golf Course

 

Wednesday April 24 – 5:00 pm

Capital Expenditure Budget

Revenue Budget Review

 

Monday May 13- time TBA

Police Dept

Monday May 27 – time TBA

Fire Dept, Community Development, City Attorney

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.