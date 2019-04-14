City of Page Budget Meetings
April 14
12:13 2019
City of Page leaders in the middle of budget negotiations with city directors for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and are hosting a number of public meetings.
See below for times and dates.
Wednesday April 17 – 5:30pm
Community & Recreation Services; Library, Recreation, Human Services, Parks & Trails, Horseshoe Bend, Golf Course
Wednesday April 24 – 5:00 pm
Capital Expenditure Budget
Revenue Budget Review
Monday May 13- time TBA
Police Dept
Monday May 27 – time TBA
Fire Dept, Community Development, City Attorney