City of Page Budget Meetings

City of Page leaders in the middle of budget negotiations with city directors for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and are hosting a number of public meetings.

See below for times and dates.

Wednesday April 17 – 5:30pm

Community & Recreation Services; Library, Recreation, Human Services, Parks & Trails, Horseshoe Bend, Golf Course

Wednesday April 24 – 5:00 pm

Capital Expenditure Budget

Revenue Budget Review

Monday May 13- time TBA

Police Dept

Monday May 27 – time TBA

Fire Dept, Community Development, City Attorney