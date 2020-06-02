News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

City of Page Board Vacancies

June 02
08:52 2020
The City of Page wants you! If you are interested in helping out through service to your community, please follow the link below to find all of the vacancies currently available on many of our local boards and commissions.

The City of Page has multiple opportunities for Page City residents, no matter what your area of interest. Vacancies exist for the Library, Utility, Parks and Rec, Planning & Zoning, and many other areas.

Board descriptions and applications are available at the City of Page website or, if you have questions or want more information, you may also call the clerks office at (928) 645-4221. The application deadline is June 15 at 5:30 P.M.

The City of Page Website can be found here: https://cityofpage.org/

 

