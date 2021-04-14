City of Page Becomes 1st AZSAFE+CLEAN Certified City

Phoenix, AZ— The City of Page has become the first city in Arizona to receive an AZSAFE+CLEAN certification . In partnership with the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association (AzLTA), the City of Page has implemented the AZSAFE+CLEAN protocols in 21 hotels and motels (2,052 rooms) within the city limits.

In an effort to establish a unified standard for safety and cleanliness in the wake of COVID-19, AzLTA worked with the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Safe Stay initiative which builds upon various sanitation best practices and recommendations from national hospitality and public health experts and various hotel brands to create the AZSAFE+CLEAN program.

“Arizona’s tourism industry has been decimated by COVID-19 and cities such as Page are feeling the impact,” said Kim Sabow, President and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “I commend the Mayor Diak and his team for leading with solutions and embarking upon this effort to make the entire city AZSAFE+CLEAN. Rebuilding consumer confidence is vital to increasing travel to Arizona destinations and now visitors to Page will know the entire city is taking the measures necessary to keep employees and travelers safe.”

Arizona hotels, motels and resorts who can verify that they meet AZSAFE+CLEAN standards will be able to display a badge to confirm to both their team members and guests that they are taking the necessary steps to remain safe and clean. This program also allows hotels and resorts to continue to improve social responsibility, while at the same time ensuring a clean and inviting environment for their guests and visitors.

“AZSAFE+CLEAN is another important piece of the puzzle to protect both our visitors and small businesses to ensure many more can experience this awe-inspiring part of the world,” said Mayor Diak. “With advancements in technology and thousands of acres of beautiful recreation area, Page continues the pursuit to be the safest and most digitally connected rural destination in the world. We appreciate this partnership with AzLTA and look forward to welcoming more visitors to Page.”