City Names New Community and Recreation Services Director

The City of Page has made a decision after a nationwide search and named Lynn Cormier to be the Page Director of Community and Recreation Services. Cormier will be overseeing the implementation of the new parking fee collection at Horseshoe Bend set to begin April 1st.

Cormier told Lake Powell Life News her first priorities will be hiring the cashiers, getting cash handling procedures in place, scheduling as well as budgeting. When asked if the city position would be in conflict with her husband Mark’s role as a city council member, Cormier told Lake Powell Life News it’s not a problem (click audio below)

Cormier says she and her husband are used to keeping their work confidential – in the past, he was in law enforcement while she was a teacher.