City Moves to Decrease Museum Funding, Asks for Plan to Close Visitor Center

Last week, the Powell Museum Board Vice President Paul Ackerman and Operations Manager Cheri Brown joined Lake Powell Life News for a discussion about the recent Page City Council meeting where they were told by Council that they would not receive the full grant they were asking for, would not have the increase in funding considered but instead would be considered for a decreased grant from the city with the stipulation the visitors center portion of the museum would need to be closed over the next 3 to 5 years. Museum administrators were stunned by the City’s position and are asking the public for feedback.

Lake Powell Life News has invited Council Member Dennis Warner to come and share the city’s perspective on this issue with us, but he has yet to respond. The final decision will be voted on June 13th during the next council meeting.

To hear the Museum’s side of the story listen to the entire interview as a podcast.