City Manager Addresses Citizens’ Requests for Local Water Feature

Last night was a regular meeting of Page City Council, and for at least the third Council meeting in a row, concerned citizens spoke to the Council about the community’s need for a controlled water feature such as a swimming pool, splash pad, or rec center.

Safety has been a key concern of some community members who have spoken up; it was pointed out at last night’s meeting that it can be challenging and hazardous to teach young children how to swim in the lake vs. a pool when it comes to convenient accessibility, visibility in the water, and dealing with wakes and waves from watercraft.

Multiple community members speaking up at the Council meetings have mentioned regularly driving over an hour to Kanab to teach their children to swim.

City Manager Darren Caldwell addressed the subject at last night’s meeting, stating that the city has been reaching out to architects and other relevant professionals to start inquiring about getting some sort of water feature for our area.

Caldwell shared that one of the things he found out was that a city pool would cost over $1 million to maintain annually, if it was open year-round.

He said Council has been thinking about what the City can do to introduce a water feature, and that Council will be bringing it to the public as they move forward, but that the process is a long and grinding one.

He ended his thoughts on the subject by letting the citizens in attendance know, “We hear your calls, you might say.”

(Featured Image is a stock image by Stefan Kuhn from Pixabay.)