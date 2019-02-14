City Makes Power Decision for HSB

Last night Page City Council held a special meeting before their regular session to discuss the issue of power at Horseshoe Bend as Phase 2 of the upgrades nears completion and the city gears up for Phase 3 construction which will consist of several improvements including restroom facilities and a sheltered area where visitors can rest, catch a breath, and possibly enjoy other amenities still being determined.

The council weighing the options between using solar power in the interim between Phase 2 and Phase 3 in order to provide lighting and AC for the parking fee booth attendants.

Bryan Hill Manager of PUE gave Council some options to consider: (click audio below)

Councilor Rick Yanke moved to direct the City of Page Utility and Finance directors to come up with a loan and fee repayment agreement and put it in PUE’s budget to do the overhead and underground at an interest rate of 6 percent to the General Fund, for the new budget year as their capital project. Council approved that motion unanimously. The hour-long discussion was chock full of information, download the audio from the City of Page website to listen to the discussion in its entirety here.