News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

City Makes Power Decision for HSB

City Makes Power Decision for HSB
February 14
12:45 2019
Print This Article

Last night Page City Council held a special meeting before their regular session to discuss the issue of power at Horseshoe Bend as Phase 2 of the upgrades nears completion and the city gears up for Phase 3 construction which will consist of several improvements including restroom facilities and a sheltered area where visitors can rest, catch a breath, and possibly enjoy other amenities still being determined.

The council weighing the options between using solar power in the interim between Phase 2 and Phase 3 in order to provide lighting and AC for the parking fee booth attendants.

Bryan Hill Manager of PUE gave Council some options to consider: (click audio below)

Councilor Rick Yanke moved to direct the City of Page Utility and Finance directors to come up with a loan and fee repayment agreement and put it in PUE’s budget to do the overhead and underground at an interest rate of 6 percent to the General Fund, for the new budget year as their capital project. Council approved that motion unanimously. The hour-long discussion was chock full of information, download the audio from the City of Page website to listen to the discussion in its entirety here.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.