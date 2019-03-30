News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

City Leaders Hold Strategic Planning Retreat

City Leaders Hold Strategic Planning Retreat
March 30
14:24 2019
Print This Article

City of Page leaders came together for a two day strategic planning retreat Friday and Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott. Everyone in attendance was assigned a seat, divided into groups for roundtable discussions about what Page has to offer, what data defines it’s current situation and what would make Page a more desirable place to spend quality time for both residents and visitors. The atmosphere was jovial, the diverse collective remained positive and supportive while everyone in the room contributed something to the discussion.

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.