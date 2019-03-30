City Leaders Hold Strategic Planning Retreat

City of Page leaders came together for a two day strategic planning retreat Friday and Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott. Everyone in attendance was assigned a seat, divided into groups for roundtable discussions about what Page has to offer, what data defines it’s current situation and what would make Page a more desirable place to spend quality time for both residents and visitors. The atmosphere was jovial, the diverse collective remained positive and supportive while everyone in the room contributed something to the discussion.

