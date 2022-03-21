City Council to Meet March 23rd

There will be a regular meeting of the Page City Council this Wednesday, March 23rd, at 5:30pm at Page City Hall. Items on this meeting’s agenda include but are not limited to: Discussion and possible action pertaining to an update from ZenniHome, the new home manufacturing business that has moved into the former SRP / NGS buildings; a motion to award a bid of $474,552.10 for drainage improvements at Aqua Avenue and Condor Drive; and a motion to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Coconino County Elections Department and the City of Page for provision of election services. You can find the full agenda here. As always, the public is invited to attend this meeting. The next regular meeting of Page City Council will take place April 13th at 5:30pm.