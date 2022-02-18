City Council Regular Meeting February 23rd

There will be a regular meeting of Page City Council next Wednesday, February 23rd, at 5:30pm. The meeting will take place at City Hall, and the public is invited to attend. Items on this meeting’s agenda include but are not limited to: discussion and possible action by the council pertaining to purchasing equipment and creating the Elm Street Adult Fitness Park, an update from ZenniHome, and advertising and agreements for the City of Page. Council may also vote to go into Executive Session to discuss the potential City land sale of approximately 70 acres located below Rim View Drive. If you’d like to see a full agenda, you can find it on the City’s website, cityofpage.org.