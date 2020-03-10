News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

City Council Priority Retreat Today

City Council Priority Retreat Today
March 10
09:21 2020
Print This Article

The Page City Council Priority Retreat meeting is scheduled for today at 10:00 A.M.  The retreat will take place at the Courtyard By Marriott and the public is welcome to attend.  

Each year council members review the goals and priorities for the City of Page. The City Council members then prioritize a number of projects in its continued efforts to improve the community. Each Council member provides their own priorities list and the Council as a whole unites with a list of Strategic Priorities. Throughout the year the Council evaluates and discusses how to further these goals.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of City Council is also this week March 11, 6:30 P.M. at City Hall.

City Council Priority Retreat Today - overview

Summary: City Council Priority Retreat Today

Tags
page city councilprioritiesretreat

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.