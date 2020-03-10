City Council Priority Retreat Today

The Page City Council Priority Retreat meeting is scheduled for today at 10:00 A.M. The retreat will take place at the Courtyard By Marriott and the public is welcome to attend.

Each year council members review the goals and priorities for the City of Page. The City Council members then prioritize a number of projects in its continued efforts to improve the community. Each Council member provides their own priorities list and the Council as a whole unites with a list of Strategic Priorities. Throughout the year the Council evaluates and discusses how to further these goals.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of City Council is also this week March 11, 6:30 P.M. at City Hall.