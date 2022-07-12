City Council Meeting to be Held Wednesday, July 13th

There will be a City Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 13th at 5:30pm at Page City Hall, located at 697 Vista Avenue.

New business items for the council include a presentation from a representative of the Dorn Policy Group regarding legislation that is relevant to the city, discussion and possible action pertaining to a mural on the privacy wall on North Navajo near 10th Avenue, and discussion and possible action by the City Council pertaining to a public defender for the city of Page, among other items.

There has been an addendum to the agenda in regards to new signage for the city of Page. The addendum notes that the City Council, using funds from the federal government’s ARPA grant, approved $170 thousand dollars in this fiscal year’s budget to create new signs at both ends of city limits.

The City contacted two different professional sign makers and at tomorrow evening’s City Council meeting, Council will see renderings from both companies for potential welcome signs.

There will be discussion and possible action on the signs.

As always, the public is invited to attend.