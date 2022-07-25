City Council Meeting 7/27/22

There will be a regular City Council meeting taking place next Wednesday, July 27th, at 5:30pm at Page City Hall.

Items on the agenda include the proclamation of the United States Coast Guard’s 232nd Anniversary, discussion and possible action on the Jet Center’s request to assign its lease to PGA Aviation, and discussion and possible action in regards to a contract between the City of Page and the Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce, in which the City would be paying the Chamber $20,000 per year in exchange for services rendered in relation to tourism, community and business development, educational and economic development, and event coordination.

The Council will also discuss the annual maintenance and support for their ClearGov software; the online software that allows for easy City transparency; the payoff of two Patrol Vehicles currently financed through Kansas State Bank, and the discussion of a contract between Axon and the Page Police Department.

As always, the public is invited to attend.