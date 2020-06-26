City Council June 24, 2020 Re-Cap

At the Page City Council meeting held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, there were multiple re-appointments of currently serving commission and board members:

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Steve Mongrain re-appointed with a term ending June 30, 2023

Community Center Advisory Board: Dawn Duggins re-appointed for a term ending June 30, 2023

Page Utility Enterprises Board: Jeff Jones re-appointed for a term ending June 30, 2025

Library Advisory Board: Suzanne Diaz re-appointed with a term ending June 30, 2023, Regina Santelli re-appointed with a term ending June 30, 2023

Planning and Zoning Commission: Lyle Dimbatt re-appointed with a term ending June 30, 2023, Bubba Ketchersid reappointed with a term ending June 30, 2023

During a Special Meeting held June 9, 2020, the Page Utility Board voted unanimously to recommend continuing rates, fees and charges for utilities without change. That motion was also approved by council at the meeting on Wednesday night.

Council took care of some fiscal housekeeping by voting to approve recommendations pertaining to the budget. The approval allows Finance Director, Linda Watson, to complete various pending inter-fund transfers to the tune of $2,213,889.00 as follows:

Transfer of $29,000 from Other Miscellaneous Funds to the General Fund. This transfer covers the excess costs associated with running the meal programs that we receive funding from NACOG (Northern Arizona Council of Governments) for our Head Start and Community Center Meal Programs.

Transfer of $150,000 from the General Fund to Emergency Reserve Fund. This transfer covers the 15% of 1% of City Sales Tax that Ordinance 668-20 dedicates to the Emergency Reserve Fund effective April 1, 2020..

Transfer of $210,365 from the Horseshoe Bend Fund to the General Fund. This transfer covers the scheduled loan re-payment to the General Fund for expenses paid prior to the opening of Horseshoe Bend.

Transfer of $150,000 from the General Fund to the Debt Service Fund. This transfer covers the 15% of 1% of City Sales Tax that Ordinance 668-20 dedicates to the Debt Service Fund for the PSPRS Unfunded Liability or other Long Term Debt.

Transfer of $135,000 from the Highway User Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. This transfer covers the reimbursement for half the cost of the backhoe purchase (shared with the Cemetery Dept) and the stormwater design costs paid for from Capital this year.

Transfer of $725,125 from the Airport Fund to the Capital Fund. This transfer covers the remaining grant match for the Airport Master Plan Update.

Transfer of $59,399.00 from the Cemetery Fund to the Capital Fund. This transfer covers the other half of the backhoe purchase (shared with the Streets Dept) and the remaining costs from FY 2019 that were not transferred ($9,399).

Transfer of $755,000 from the Horseshoe Bend Fund to the Capital Fund. This transfer covers the scheduled loan repayment to the Capital Projects Fund for expenses paid prior to the opening of Horseshoe Bend.

Council also confirmed their stance of strongly recommending visitors and residents to avoid close contact with others, wash hands often, and wearing face coverings in public indoor spaces, especially when physical distancing is not possible. View the latest Page Covid-19 Proclamation below.

Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey, in a press conference yesterday, is also urging state residents to remain vigilant in their safe practices while the virus continues to ravage the state. He said Arizona’s citizens are simply “safer at home” during the pandemic crisis. Ducey acknowledged that Arizona’s pandemic situation has gotten worse and said the worst is still to come.

More Page City Council news is posted to the city website: http://www.cityofpage.org

Click to enlarge image