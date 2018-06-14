City Council Greenlights Civil Air Patrol Requests

Page City Council Wednesday night gave a green light to the establishment of a Page installation of the Civil Air Patrol – Major Randy L Hammit, a member of the Page Airport Advisory Board came forth to the Council with a presentation expressing the Board’s desire to implement a Civil Air Patrol for Page and their need for a meeting space. The decision by Council to move forward with establishing the Patrol was a unanimous yes. Councilors approved the group’s request to make use of the Page Municipal Airport’s conference room and facilities for their regular meetings.

