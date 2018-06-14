News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

City Council Greenlights Civil Air Patrol Requests

June 14
11:14 2018
Page City Council Wednesday night gave a green light to the establishment of a Page installation of the Civil Air Patrol – Major Randy L Hammit, a member of the Page Airport Advisory Board came forth to the Council with a presentation expressing the Board’s desire to implement a Civil Air Patrol for Page and their need for a meeting space. The decision by Council to move forward with establishing the Patrol was a unanimous yes. Councilors approved the group’s request to make use of the Page Municipal Airport’s conference room and facilities for their regular meetings.

Read more about Civil Air Patrol here: 941_Civil Air Patrol Fact sheet and Info

 

 

 

air patrol civil air patrol page municipal airport united states air force

