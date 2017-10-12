City Council Discusses Shade, a Taxiway & Zoning

Wednesday night’s city council meeting was rather low key in nature. But counselors got some work done, while in front of a minuscule “crowd.”

It started at 5 P.M. with another Work Session that keyed-in on the draft zoning ordinance. It was about the 4th work session where the zoning ordinance was front and center, and it will continue. It could be a month or more before work is finally completed.

During the regular city council meeting, council members began the night by re-taking their oaths of office (see below). It was necessitated by a wording change in the oath.

The city’s Director of Public Works, Kyle Christiansen went to the podium to discuss Taxiway C construction at Page Airport. Council members approved the work. Christiansen told them that the project will be paid for through an FAA grant.

Also discussed on Wednesday was the construction of a shade structure along the new pathway to Horseshoe Bend from the parking area. The cost will be $43,000, which is what the National Park Service is paying for a duplicate shade structure on their property at Horseshoe bend.

Council unanimously approved the spending. Both structures will be built by Marsh Development.

In the meantime, it was noted that the current shade structure at the top of the hill will eventually be dismantled and then re-built somewhere on the grounds of Horseshoe Bend.

Another item was choosing an alternate to represent the city should Mayor Bill Diak not be able to attend a function of the Northern Arizona Council of Governments. It was agreed upon that Vice Mayor John Kocjan will serve in that capacity.

PHOTO: Council member re-take their oaths.

OATH OF OFFICE

State of Arizona

County of Coconino

I, state your name, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and defend them against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office of City Councilor according to the best of my ability, so help me God (or so I do affirm).

Kim L. Larson, CMC

City Clerk