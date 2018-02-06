City Council Candidate Packets Available

2018 City of Page Election Information

GENERAL INFORMATION

2018 Primary Election – Tuesday, August 28, 2018

2018 General Election – Tuesday, November 6, 2018

COUNCIL POSITIONS TO BE FILLED

The Mayor (2-year term) and four Council Member seats (three 4-year terms and one 2-year term) will be open for election in 2018. The current Mayor and Council Member terms that expire in 2018 are: Mayor William R. Diak and Councilors Darby McNutt, Levi Tappan, Mike Bryan and Dennis Warner.

CANDIDATE PACKETS & FILING DEADLINE

Candidate “packets” containing the forms and petitions that are required to run for Mayor or Council Member are available to pick up in the City Clerk’s office as of January 22, 2018. The forms contained in the packets are subject to change without notice, and prospective candidates are responsible for submitting the correct forms in order to run for a City office.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to set an appointment to meet with the City Clerk to review the forms. You may contact Kim Larson, CMC, City Clerk by calling 928-645-4221.

Candidate Nomination forms must be filed with the City Clerk at 697 Vista Avenue, Page, Arizona 86040. The earliest date prospective candidates may file their nomination forms is April 30, 2018, and the last day to file forms is May 30, 2018 by 5:00 p.m.

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS

A candidate for local office must be a qualified elector at the time of filing their nomination paper. Any such candidate, in addition to other requirements, must be 18 years of age or more on or before the election, have resided in the city limits for one year preceding the election, and restored civil rights if having been convicted of a felony.

Candidate nomination forms and petitions may be filed with the City Clerk no earlier than April 30, 2018, and not later than May 30, 2018 by 5:00 p.m.

If you receive contributions or make expenditures, in any combination, more than $1,100 in connection with a campaign for public office, the law states that a political committee must be created to serve as your campaign committee. In this case, a Political Committee Statement of Organization must be filed within ten days of receiving such contributions or making such expenditures. If any information contained on the statement of origanization changes, it must be amended within ten days of the change of information.