City Council Board Appointments

The Page City Council during regular session Wednesday June 27th discussed the idea of bringing forward an ordinance that modifies the number of seats for certain council-appointed boards. The discussion led the council to agree that with the ongoing difficulty to fill all the seats on a seven member board, for example the current Planning and Zoning Commission will be down to three members as of July 1st which means they will be unable to come up with the necessary four person quorum in order to make decisions. The Council debated over cutting seven member boards to five seat boards and also possibly combining or overlapping boards that have minimal activity to cut back on the amount of members needed. Councilors and the Mayor agreed achieving this would need to happen during vacancies so that no member would be cut from an existing board to make the change.

Several appointments by Council were made to fill vacancies during last night’s meeting. RV Ward was appointed and Shelley Johnstone was re-appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Council re-appointed Mandi Lotze, Susan Pilkington, Shelley Johnstone to the Parks and Recreation Board; Brian Keller was appointed to serve on the Page Airport Board until 2021; Naomi Short and Judy Kitson were appointed to the Community Center Advisory Board and all three current members seeking to stay on the Page Library Advisory Board Regina Santelli, Cheri Brown, Cindy Stafford were re-appointed, Council also appointed Tony Fernando to the Page Utility Board until 2023.