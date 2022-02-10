News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

City Council Approves Re-Zoning for Colt Springs Subdivision and Whispering Sands Expansion

City Council Approves Re-Zoning for Colt Springs Subdivision and Whispering Sands Expansion
February 10
10:25 2022
Print This Article

The Proposed Phases and Zone Change area for Colt Springs Subdivision. Courtesy of the City of Page.

Page City Council held a regular meeting last night, Wednesday, at Page City Hall. On last night’s agenda was the re-zoning for two proposed housing projects in Page; the Colt Springs subdivision and the expansion of the Whispering Sands complex. Planning Director Zachary Montgomery reported to the council that several community members had stepped forward at last week’s Planning & Zoning meeting to voice their support for Colt Springs subdivision, and the recommendation was made to approve the re-zoning for the projects. Both projects were approved unanimously by the Council and can now move into the next phases of their developments.

City Council Approves Re-Zoning for Colt Springs Subdivision and Whispering Sands Expansion - overview

Summary: City Council Approves Re-Zoning for Colt Springs Subdivision and Whispering Sands Expansion

Tags
city councilcolt springswhispering sands

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.