City Council Approves Re-Zoning for Colt Springs Subdivision and Whispering Sands Expansion

Page City Council held a regular meeting last night, Wednesday, at Page City Hall. On last night’s agenda was the re-zoning for two proposed housing projects in Page; the Colt Springs subdivision and the expansion of the Whispering Sands complex. Planning Director Zachary Montgomery reported to the council that several community members had stepped forward at last week’s Planning & Zoning meeting to voice their support for Colt Springs subdivision, and the recommendation was made to approve the re-zoning for the projects. Both projects were approved unanimously by the Council and can now move into the next phases of their developments.