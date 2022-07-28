Citizen Speaks to City Council Regarding Balloon Regatta

Page’s City Council meeting last night was well-attended, with multiple citizens speaking to the Council on various issues of importance.

The first citizen to speak up identified himself as a long-time Page resident and a member of the Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta Committee. He did note that he was speaking as a private citizen and not on behalf of the Committee.

He spoke on the recent decision by the Page City Council to take control of the Balloon Regatta from the Committee, a decision which caused some waves in the community.

The citizen mentioned that while there had been a few passing meetings between some members of the Committee and the City, there was never a full meeting to address any concerns the city had before they made their decision.

He pointed out that the City had an executive session on April 13th to discuss the Balloon Regatta, and then sent a letter to the Committee stating the City would be taking over the Regatta over a month later – on May 23rd -with no discussions held in-between those two dates.

The City Council did not comment.

Other concerns raised by citizens last night, including requests for better sidewalks and lighting, a rec center, and gratitude for a larger Parks and Rec budget, were received positively and responded to by various members of council.