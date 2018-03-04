News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Churchgoers Report Smoke, Halting Blaze Before Too Late

March 04
13:29 2018
Homeowners on Rim Drive have attentive neighbors to thank for what could have been much worse. Page Fire and Medical responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a fire near the 1400 block of Rim Drive.  Residents coming home from church first noticed smoke coming from behind a residence, but as firetrucks arrived it became clear it was a brush fire. Page Police and Coconino County Fire also responded to the scene. Traffic on Rim Drive was temporarily blocked while the small blaze was quickly contained. Fire was reported out before 1:30pm- the cause still under investigation.

 

