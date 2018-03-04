Churchgoers Report Smoke, Halting Blaze Before Too Late

Homeowners on Rim Drive have attentive neighbors to thank for what could have been much worse. Page Fire and Medical responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a fire near the 1400 block of Rim Drive. Residents coming home from church first noticed smoke coming from behind a residence, but as firetrucks arrived it became clear it was a brush fire. Page Police and Coconino County Fire also responded to the scene. Traffic on Rim Drive was temporarily blocked while the small blaze was quickly contained. Fire was reported out before 1:30pm- the cause still under investigation.