Christmas Scam Warnings

Washington County police officials are warning the public about call-based “Shop With a Cop” scams. The callers ask for donations to the program, but police do not solicit donations in any way. They rely on people bringing money to departments on their own initiative.

The Better Bussiness Bureau has also issued warnings about holiday rip-offs. It’s sayd “look alike” websites containing email alerts can be checked for authenticity. The address must include an “s” as in “https” The “s” guarantees the site is secure and encrypted.

Social media gift to a stranger, you will get 36 in return. The genuineness of charties can be checked out at give.org.

Be wary about e-cards. When opened, some of them download malicious software.