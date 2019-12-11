Christmas in the Park This Saturday/Parade of Lights, Too

Christmas in the Park

Page City Park

This Saturday (Dec. 14) 4 to 8 p.m.

& Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.

‘Tis the Season of Seasons; it’s Christmas/Holiday time in the city!!

This Saturday there’s only one place to be in Page America; John C. Page City Park, where for weeks now we’ve been witness to some really beautiful lighting in the trees!

This will be a family fun event with games, performers, photo opportunities and craft vendors. It promises to be a really fun and memorable time, making Page the place to be for the “Season.”

Oh, don’t forget Santa Claus! Oh my, he’ll be there, too, after the Parade of Lights.

If you want to participate in the parade or vendor fair, stop-in at the Page Community Center 699 South Navajo Drive.

Or call 928 645 2600 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

*** To participate in the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, have your tree in the park and decorated by 3 p.m. Saturday!***