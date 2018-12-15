Christmas in the Park 2018

What a winter wonderland! The 1st Annual Christmas in the Park brought everyone in Page together to celebrate the holidays Saturday, December 15th with a joyous Christmas Village providing the spirit of the season for family and friends in John C Page Memorial Park!

The community gathered around the rink for a good old fashioned holiday on ice!

Hot cocoa and spiced cider, carolers onstage, a Christmas tree decorating contest and an ugly sweater contest!