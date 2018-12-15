News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Christmas in the Park 2018

December 15
20:12 2018
Mayor Levi Tappan and the Tappan family wishing everyone in Page a Merry Christmas!

What a winter wonderland! The 1st Annual Christmas in the Park brought everyone in Page together to celebrate the holidays Saturday, December 15th with a joyous Christmas Village providing the spirit of the season for family and friends in John C Page Memorial Park!

The community gathered around the rink for a good old fashioned holiday on ice!

Hot cocoa and spiced cider, carolers onstage, a Christmas tree decorating contest and an ugly sweater contest!

A dog of an ugly sweater!

 

Ugly sweater contestants look like elfs on a shelf!

 

 

 

 

