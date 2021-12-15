Christmas Comes Early for Some Elderly Navajo People

Christmas Comes Early

By John Christian Hopkins

Christmas cheer came early for the Navajo Nation’s Eastern Agency as 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate Mark Freeland joined chapter leaders and Division of Aging and Long-Term Care Support (DALTCS) staff to deliver food to the elderly from the before the holiday.

In all, 15 families from the Náhodishgish and Standing Rock Chapters received a care package as the Navajo Nation prepares for a cold winter this year.

The Rotary Clubs of Del Norte and Del Sol of Albuquerque, N.M., partnered with Freeland to get the food donations.

“Our elders are important to us and we must take good care of them as colder months are coming. My chapters send their appreciation to the Rotary Club members for being great partners as we deliver food and essential items to our most vulnerable families on the Navajo Nation,” Freeland said. “We thank Mr. Emerson Tully and our DALTCS staff for being on the frontlines to assist our grandmas and grandpas.”

By working together, the Navajo Nation will overcome the pandemic, he added.

Over the last two years, members of the Navajo Nation Council have worked with their chapters to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and food packages to the Navajo people.

“The council commends Honorable Mark Freeland for his hard work in coordinating several food donation drives this year,” Council Speaker Seth Damon said. “Since July, he has been working with local chapter officials and several community programs to haul over 50 truckloads of firewood for our elderly.”

Council delegates have been working in their communities to keep everyone safe during this pandemic, the speaker said.

“We will defeat COVID-19 together as a stronger Navajo Nation and it will take all of us,” Damon added.