Christmas Blackout – St George, Hurricane, Leeds

It was a dark Christmas night for many in the southern Utah area within Washington County- Communities across the County were hit with a massive power outage Monday night. Social media began showing complaints about the power being out around 9:25 pm stemming at first from Washington County but expanding to east and central St George as well as sections of Hurricane and Leeds thanks to a blown transformer. The issue, which was caused by a bad lighting arrester connected to transmission lines, was resolved and most affected customers were back on line by 11:00 pm. According to Rocky Mountain Power 332 customers in the 84720, 84721 zipcodes were reportedly without power as of 7:00 am Tuesday.