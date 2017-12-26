News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Christmas Blackout – St George, Hurricane, Leeds

Christmas Blackout – St George, Hurricane, Leeds
December 26
09:33 2017
Print This Article

It was a dark Christmas night for many in the southern Utah area within Washington County- Communities across the County were hit with a massive power outage Monday night. Social media began showing complaints about the power being out around 9:25 pm stemming at first from Washington County but expanding to east and central St George as well as sections of Hurricane and Leeds thanks to a blown transformer. The issue, which was caused by a bad lighting arrester connected to transmission lines, was resolved and most affected customers were back on line by 11:00 pm.  According to Rocky Mountain Power 332 customers in the 84720, 84721 zipcodes were reportedly without power as of 7:00 am Tuesday.

Tags
Christmashurricaneleedspower outagerocky mountain powerst. georgewashington county

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.