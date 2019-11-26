Christmas Bird Count for Kids December 14 at Lees Ferry

LEES FERRY, Arizona – The second annual Glen Canyon Christmas Bird Count for Kids will be held on Saturday, December 14 at the Lees Ferry Boat Launch Ramp (8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time). Lees Ferry is located 42 miles from Page, Arizona via Highway 89 south and Highway 89A west. This event is made possible by the Glen Canyon Conservancy.

For over a century, thousands of volunteers take part in the National Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas Bird Count, the longest-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations and to help guide conservation action. In an effort to teach students about this countrywide endeavor, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Glen Canyon Conservancy invite families with children ages 8 to 18 to join us for a half-day event.

Each participant will receive a bird booklet to help them get familiar with birds, and keep a record and tally of what they observe in the field. Participants will break into groups led by local birding enthusiasts and spend two hours discovering and counting birds. Groups will return to the Lees Ferry Shade Structure for the Tabulation Celebration to report their findings. Glen Canyon Conservancy will provide snacks, water, water bottles, and hot drinks. Martin Tyner from the Southwest Wildlife Foundation will be on hand to present his “Wild Birds of Prey” live raptor show. Tyner will cover topics such as identification, hunting, and nesting behaviors. A golden eagle named “Scout” will be part of the presentation.

An adult must accompany all children. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes, dress in layers, and bring binoculars (if possible). Loaner binoculars will be available. To register visit https://www.canyonconservancy.org/christmas-bird-count-4-kids. All participants must print out and present the volunteer waivers found on the registration website. If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or guardian must complete and sign fields 26 through 32 on the second page. Registration is limited to 60 participants and pre-registration is required to ensure adequate supplies for all participants. The park entrance fee provides access to this free event.

Photo: Raptor Show 2018 Christmas Bird Count for Kids. NPS Photo.

