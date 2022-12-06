News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Chris Deschene’s Tribute to Fannie Lowe Atcitty

December 06
06:25 2022
December 5, 2022

Chris Deschene

Washington, D.C. – I am saddened by the loss of our dear friend and grandmother, Fannie Lowe Atcitty. As you know, she was a great leader of the Navajo people. Her life, her contributions and her experiences have paved a path forward for many young leaders going forward. Without her help, many of us would be in a different place today. For me, her wisdom, her confidence, and her knowledge of the Nation, helped our people understand in 2014 that change is possible. I was proud to stand with her as we traveled amongst our Nation and encourage our communities to vote, organize and participate in activities governing our livelihood , business, education, and politics. She above all, was a trusted companion that I felt could lead the Nation if needed.

As we continue our lives, I trust that her memories and example will guide us in working for a better tomorrow. I offer my sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones. May the Creator and Holy One’s comfort and bless you all.

Sincerely,

Chris Deschene

 

