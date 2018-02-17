News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year
February 17
13:35 2018
Print This Article

Friday marked the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, China’s biggest holiday.

During this time, the world’s largest human migration will take place as hundreds of millions of Chinese people make their way home to celebrate with family. The holiday is also celebrated by millions of people around the world, including in Vietnam, South Korea and by people of Chinese decent all over the world including in the U.S.

Read more about Chinese New Year here!

or HERE 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.