Child's Remains Discovered in Ganado

Child’s Remains Discovered in Ganado
March 17
14:08 2017
The FBI and Navajo Police are looking into the discovery of a child’s head that was discovered in Ganado earlier this week. As of last report, an ID on the child had not been made. But one report indicated the FBI might be able to solve the case in quick fashion.

The head was reportedly discovered by some dogs in a field on Monday. They evidently took the head to their home. That’s when authorities were brought in.

There’s no word on how old the child might have been, or how he or she might have met their demise. The investigation is continuing.

