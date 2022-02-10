Children’s Program Aims to Teach Navajo Language and Culture

A new children’s program in development aims to teach Navajo Children their tribe’s language and culture using puppets. The project “Navajo Highways” was created by Pete Sands, and it will portray a family of Navajo puppets where the children learn about their culture through language. Sands is a volunteer activist in the Navajo Nation and said he noticed, “A lot of the older people couldn’t talk to their grandkids because the older people only spoke Navajo most of the time and the younger kids only spoke English.”

Sands and his crew recently began producing the first 10 episodes for the first season. He had been originally funding the show out of his own pocket, but they have now started a GoFundMe page to help pay for equipment and production expenses. Sands has four different puppets; two cousins, a boy and a girl, and they have a grandmother and their uncle. On the show, the young kids are going to be learning how to speak Navajo, so the audience will learn along with them.

Sand’s group has done several live performances in the Navajo Nation and snippets of the program have been posted to YouTube, but negotiations are still underway regarding when and where the show will be broadcast.