Child Passenger Seat Safety

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) Injury Prevention Program has again partnered with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in promoting child passenger safety and driver awareness. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children ages 3 to 14. Research shows that as children age, they are less likely to be in the appropriate child safety seat for their age and weight. Correctly used child safety seats are extremely effective and reduce the risk of injury and death as much as 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. Children ages 4-8 using belt-positioning booster seats were 45 percent less likely to sustain injuries than similar aged kids who used seat belts alone.

Child Passenger Safety, which is a major role of the CCPHSD Injury Prevention Program, teaches families how to safely transport their children. Certified child passenger safety technicians and instructors inspect child safety seats at several community events throughout the year and educate parents and caregivers.

The CCPHSD Injury Prevention Program, with funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, will reach the under-served areas in Coconino County to provide car seat safety education and participate in events to enhance the existing child safety program, materials and supplies.

The grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in the amount of $18,039 was awarded this fiscal year. $16,400 will be spent on child passenger safety/occupant protection, with $1,639 allocated for pedestrian and bicycle safety.

For more information on the CCPHSD Injury Prevention program, call 928-679-7262 or visit www.coconino.az.gov/health.