The Page Police Department is joining the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and agencies throughout the country in participating in Child Passenger Safety Week. The campaign is being conducted from September 23-29 and will include increased enforcement and education by our department.

Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car. Follow these important steps to choose the right seat, install it correctly, and keep your child safe.