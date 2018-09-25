News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Child Passenger Safety Week

Child Passenger Safety Week
September 25
12:48 2018
Print This Article

The Page Police Department is joining the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and agencies throughout the country in participating in Child Passenger Safety Week. The campaign is being conducted from September 23-29 and will include increased enforcement and education by our department.

Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car. Follow these important steps to choose the right seat, install it correctly, and keep your child safe.

Want more information? Visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats…

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.