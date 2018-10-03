News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Child Dies on Lake Powell

Child Dies on Lake Powell
October 03
13:50 2018
Print This Article

stock photo

At approximately 3:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday, September 28, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch was notified that a three year-old boy had died and was being transported to the Halls Crossing Launch Ramp. National Park Service (NPS) Rangers from Halls Crossing and Bullfrog met the party. No life support measures were taken. The reporting party indicated the child was asleep on the upper deck of the houseboat and during the night fell off into five feet of water. He was not wearing a life jacket. There were seven adults and one child not including the victim on the house boat. The victim has been identified as Jayden Cooper Vokas. The family is from Park City, Utah.

The incident occurred on Lake Powell in Willow Creek Canyon, approximately 34 miles by boat down lake from Halls Crossing Marina in Kane County, Utah.

Also assisting were the Kane County and San Juan County Sheriff’s Offices. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the NPS and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.