Chief Justice: Judicial Branch in ‘Crisis’

JoAnn B. Jayne, chief justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court, introduced herself to the 24th Navajo Nation Council during the recently concluded winter session.

The Chief Justice said she looked forward to working with the council delegates and the new president, Jonathan Nez, and vice president, Myron Lizer. The Judicial Branch is working toward of resolving cases as soon as the courts can, Jayne said. “That is what justice is about and that is what we need to give to our Diné people,” she said. Not that it will be easy.

“I believe the Judicial Branch is at a crisis right now,” Jayne told the delegates.

Issues affecting recruitment of judges include lack of housing, the salaries offered to new judges and the rigorous appointment process, Jayne said. The process has changed where the Law and Order Committee delegated its role in reviewing applications and making recommendations on appointment of judges to the Judicial Conduct Commission she noted. However, the branch needs help from the Legislative and Executive Branches with more funding and housing, Jayne added.. Jayne has been chief justice since January 24, 2018. She often visits Navajo chapters and communities and people offer support for the job she is doing.

Jayne said people approach her and say, “_Ahéhee_ʹ.”

Though people often try to ask her about specific cases, Jayne said that she cannot answer those questions but can help to steer people in the right direction of where to get help. “The very, very essence of this judiciary is that we remain impartial and that we are independent and that anyone who comes to the court system are going to know that they are going to have confidence to the best that we can do,” Jayne said.

The Judicial Branch is moving forward with training for judges that is required as part of the Personnel Rules for Judges and Justices so that the people can have confidence that their judges are fair, she added.

Jayne said the Judicial Branch does have challenges, such as having vacancies for one associate justice and nine judge positions. The branch currently has only nine judges who cover 12 judicial district courts and an associate justice and chief justice who sit on the Supreme Court.

“I’d like to tell the Diné we are going to get to your case. I know it’s slow. It has been but we are working as hard as we can right now,” Jayne said.