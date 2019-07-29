Coffee Chat With Superintendent Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Superintendent William Shott of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument invites community members to an informal conversation over coffee on Thursday, August 1, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Bring any questions you have and join the superintendent at the Ranch House Grille, located at 819 North Navajo Drive in Page. No reservations are required, and the restaurant welcomes participants to order their own beverages or breakfast from the menu.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Everyone is invited to join us but I want to emphasize two things: Casual and local…don’t expect a presentation. I’m looking for an opportunity to talk informally with my neighbors about our shared interests in Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge. I look forward to connecting with whoever wants to join us. I will be available to discuss anything related to these two national parks. On this particular visit, I also plan to bring along our Chief of Commercial Services in case more information is needed on that topic.”

For more information, please call Mary Plumb, Office of Communications, at (928) 608-6202.

