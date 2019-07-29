Coffee Chat With Superintendent Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

July 29
2019
Superintendent William Shott

Superintendent William Shott

Superintendent William Shott of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument invites community members to an informal conversation over coffee on Thursday, August 1, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Bring any questions you have and join the superintendent at the Ranch House Grille, located at 819 North Navajo Drive in Page. No reservations are required, and the restaurant welcomes participants to order their own beverages or breakfast from the menu.

glen canyon coffee cup

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Everyone is invited to join us but I want to emphasize two things: Casual and local…don’t expect a presentation. I’m looking for an opportunity to talk informally with my neighbors about our shared interests in Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge. I look forward to connecting with whoever wants to join us. I will be available to discuss anything related to these two national parks. On this particular visit, I also plan to bring along our Chief of Commercial Services in case more information is needed on that topic.”

For more information, please call Mary Plumb, Office of Communications, at (928) 608-6202.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

ranch house grilleRemember, that is at the
Ranch House Grille this
Thursday, August 1, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.
glen canyon national recreation area

Lake Powell Life News

