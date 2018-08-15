Chapter Officials Face Charges

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch has announced charges against two former Mexican Springs Chapter officials.

Former Community Services Coordinator Peter Watchman and ex-Office Specialist Eckbery Gleason face 22 charges of fraud.

“All charges relate to a long-running scheme to divert chapter funds for their own personal use,” Branch said in a press release.

The pay allegedly defrauded the chapter out of more than $21,000.

Tribal justice officials maintain that Watchman and Gleason committed multiple acts of fraud over an 18-month period. Using their signatory responsibility the pair paid themselves “bonuses” and other payments that they were not legally entitled to.

Watchman is charged with unlawfully obtaining $11,447.97 and Gleason, $9,712.17.

The money came largely from tribal government appropriations and should have gone to provide services, such as veterans assistance, housing, student financial aid, burial expenses and infrastructure assistance.

Financial fraud and abuse violate traditional law, Branch said.

“These two abused their positions of trust and betrayed the people of the Mexican Springs Chapter,” Branch said.

According the complaint, filed in 2016, the fraud occurred between 2008 and 2010. Watchman wrote out 77 checks to himself during that time.

Gleason was fired on June 15, 2010.