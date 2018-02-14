Changes to Sihasin Fund

Even more businesses may now qualify for help from the Navajo Nation’s Sihasin Fund.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed legislation February 8 to expand the types of projects that can seek assistance from the fund.

“This expands economic development in ways that will be meaningful and immediate to the Navajo Nation,” Begaye said.

The amended language expands uses of the Sihasin Fund to include economic development and community development, including housing, commercial and government buildings, waterline, solid waste management development, powerline projects and transportation and communication systems.

The bill also calls for continued leveraging of the fund, and for projects that guarantee matched funding or loan financing to be favored over direct funding in whole.

“It allows us to use the Síhasin Fund, which was set aside to relieve historic hardships, for infrastructure and utility development,” Begaye said.

The Síhasin Fund stems from the landmark $554 million settlement the Navajo Nation received in 2014 after its successful lawsuit against the United States that accused the federal government of historically mismanaging the Nation’s trust assets.

Recognizing that this mismanagement had resulted in a lack funds to develop infrastructure and acting on input from community meetings, the Navajo Nation Council established the Síhasin Fund with the settlement dollars, along with a subcommittee to develop expenditure plans.

The fund was deemed “essential to prevent sacrifices endured by past generations of the Diné from being revisited on future generations” and was designated for use only on regional infrastructure projects, including water, natural resources, housing, and economic and community development. Expenditure plans are required to leverage the dollars through loans, matching funds, joint funding, cost-sharing agreements or other means.

The Navajo Nation Council passed the bill by a 22-1 vote on January 24.