There are a few new changes to the Page Sand Devils’ basketball schedule: Next Thursday, January 27th, the Varsity girls and boys will still take on Tuba City here in Page, with the girls tipping off at 6pm and the boys playing at 7:30; but both the Freshman and JV games for that day have been canceled. Tuba City has had to cancel both their freshman and JV basketball programs for the 2022 season.