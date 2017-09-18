Change My Be Coming for Some National Monuments

The ongoing discussion about National Monuments gained some traction over the past couple of days, as a memo from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to the White House has been leaked.

Zinke earlier in the year reviewed 27 National Monuments; he is recommending shrinking six of them.

Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante, are included in Zinke’s report as the Monuments that will be affected.

This is the first time that a presidential administration has attempted to massively reduce or eliminate a National Monument.

The Wilderness Society has been very vocal in opposition to Zinke’s proposal. Their argument is that the proposed changes would vastly effect rural communities and eliminate jobs.

They also said that if the White House supports the notions filed by Zinke they will act swiftly.