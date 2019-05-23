News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Challenger Int’l Soccer Camp

May 23
14:12 2019
A soccer camp for kids coming to the Page Sports Complex for five days June 17th through the 21st will combine the most popular elements of British soccer, Tetra Brazil, and a new international soccer curriculum. It’s all part of the Challenger International Soccer Camp, divided into four programs; one for tiny tykes ages three to five; two half-day programs and a full day program available.

For more information and to register visit challengersports.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

