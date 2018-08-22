News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Chains Road Closed by Storm Damage

August 22
17:23 2018
Due to recent heavy rain the road to the area in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Arizona commonly known as “the Chains” will be closed until it can be repaired. It is anticipated the park’s maintenance crew will be able to reopen the road Thursday, August 23.

The park wishes every visitor a safe and enjoyable visit and thanks you for your patience.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

