Ch-Ch-Changes for Page Library and Powell Museum Hours

April 09
09:54 2019
Quick reminder the Page Public Library begins its new schedule with weekends closed this week- library hours are now Monday through Friday 10am to 7pm closed Saturdays and Sundays. So be sure you get your library tasks accomplished during the week.

On the flip side the Glen Canyon Conservancy’s John Wesley Powell Museum kicking into overdrive now that the tourist season is in full swing will be open 7 days a week; Mon through Sat 9:00 am -5:00 pm and now on Sundays from 1:00 pm -4:00 pm with exception to Easter Sunday, the museum will be closed April 21st.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

