Cessna Hard Lands Off Runway

On Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2:15pm Page Fire Department Units, Medic 10 (M10), Engine 10 (E10), and Airport 1 (AP1) responded to the Page Municipal Airport for the report of a plane off the runway. En-route crews were updated that everyone was out and okay.

Upon arrival crews found a single engine Cessna carrying 4 souls and 50 lbs of fuel had attempted to take off south bound on runway 33-15. During take off the plane experienced engine trouble sending them into a hard landing, breaking the front landing gear and forcing them off the runway into the dirt. All souls on board self-extricated and refused EMS care and transport.

The Airport Director was notified, and the plane was secured. The plane sustained damage to the prop, landing gear, and rear tail cone. After securing the plane Fire crews turned the investigation over to Page Police Department. Page Fire Department units returned to service at 2:36pm.