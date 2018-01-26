News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

CERT Class to be held in Flagstaff

CERT Class to be held in Flagstaff
January 26
10:49 2018
Print This Article

CERT Class to be held in Flagstaff – February 9-11, 2018

Register now for the February 9-11, 2018 CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Class to be held in Flagstaff, AZ.

Attendance is required for the three day course: Friday 6-9 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 5 pm

Topics to be covered:

  • Disaster Preparedness
  • Disaster Fire Supression
  • Disaster Medical Operations
  • Light Search and Rescue
  • Disaster Psychology & Team Organization
  • Course Review & Disaster Simulation

For more information: Contact Jon Paxton (928) 821-1022

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.