January 26
10:49 2018
CERT Class to be held in Flagstaff – February 9-11, 2018
Register now for the February 9-11, 2018 CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Class to be held in Flagstaff, AZ.
Attendance is required for the three day course: Friday 6-9 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 5 pm
Topics to be covered:
- Disaster Preparedness
- Disaster Fire Supression
- Disaster Medical Operations
- Light Search and Rescue
- Disaster Psychology & Team Organization
- Course Review & Disaster Simulation
For more information: Contact Jon Paxton (928) 821-1022