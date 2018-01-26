CERT Class to be held in Flagstaff – February 9-11, 2018

Register now for the February 9-11, 2018 CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Class to be held in Flagstaff, AZ.

Attendance is required for the three day course: Friday 6-9 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 5 pm

Topics to be covered:

Disaster Preparedness

Disaster Fire Supression

Disaster Medical Operations

Light Search and Rescue

Disaster Psychology & Team Organization

Course Review & Disaster Simulation

For more information: Contact Jon Paxton (928) 821-1022