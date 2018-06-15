Cereal Recall Due to Salmonella

An outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states including Utah and Arizona has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

On June 14, 2018, the Kellogg Company recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Recalled

cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The “best if used by” date is on the box top.

The recalled 15.3 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 39103. The recalled 23.0 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 14810. The UPC code is on the bottom of the box.

Do not eat recalled cereal. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. For more information read the CDC Fact Sheet.