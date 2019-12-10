Center for the Arts at Kayenta Ready for 2020

New Year, New Concerts, New Shows & More!

Make 2020 Your Most Entertaining Year Yet!

The Center for the Arts at Kayenta (CFAK) is jumping into the New Year a bit early. We are more excited than ever! Why? Because there are more events, concerts, plays, movies, and lectures than ever – Oh My!

After just two years, the southern Utah grassroots art movement at CFAK is heading into the New Year with a BANG! Their unique, intimate, multidimensional programming includes renowned singers and entertainers from across the nation. Did I mention more shows than ever before?

2020 will feature more than 75 events, including youth theater, music and art workshops. After the success of the sold-out camps that culminated in performances in James and the Giant Peach (talk about Grand Finalé!), the whole CFAK crew is looking forward to “launching” the Kayenta Academy for youth ages 8-18 in the summer!

Check out our fabulous January line up, then visit us online to get your tickets today! Our shows have been selling out – so don’t wait!

Imaginarium with Magician Jonah LaVelle

Jan. 11, 2020; 2pm & 7:30pm

You saw him in Paul Draper’s “Mysteries of the Mind” with his floating ball, vanishing handkerchiefs, and his magically appearing cane. Now, enter the mind of local twenty-year-old wizard Jonah LaVelle.

Imaginarium is a full hour and fifteen minutes of illusions and magic, sure to be an inspiring event for the whole family. Eager eyes can expect disappearances and baffling reappearances of objects and entire humans, never-before-seen card tricks, animal transformations, and other unbelievable live effects.

Voyager Lecture Series With Rick Miller

Presenting Death and Destruction, The Geologic Hazards of St. George

Jan. 14, 2020; 7:30pm

St. George is located very close to what is known as a geologic province boundary. Learn about the fault boundary between the Basin and Range Province to the West and the Colorado Plateau Province to the East. For

the past 180+ million years this region has undergone significant geologic activity because of Plate Tectonics.

This activity has generated a variety of geologic hazards, including floods, various types of mass movements such as rock falls and landslides, earthquakes along numerous faults and geologically recent volcanic eruptions and lava flows.

The Voyager Lecture Series is sponsored by Voyager Wealth Advisors, Inc., Cache Valley Bank, and State Farm Insurance Agent Sherry McGhee.

Every Brilliant Thing with the Utah Shakespeare Festival

January 18, 2020; 2pm & 7:30pm

The story begins when, at seven-years-old, our storyteller is taken to see his mother in the hospital after her first attempt to take her own life. Afterward, he begins a list. A list of everything brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. The story explores depression and hope, uncertainty and change, confusion and joy, heartbreak and anger, relationships and solitude, risk and resistance, guilt and forgiveness. Throughout, he interacts with audience members to tell about life with his mother’s depression as a backdrop, including the effects it had on his life and relationships.

Art Around the World

2nd Annual Center for the Arts at Kayenta Gala

January 24, 2020; 7:30pm

Join us for a magical evening of international delight! Art Around the World Gala 2020 will feature the dynamic talents of several Artists, Chefs, Singers, Musicians and Dancers coming together in support of The Kayenta Arts Foundation and the Center for the Arts at Kayenta!

Don’t miss this terrific evening of exquisite food, fine art, exciting performances and lasting friendships!

This exclusive event is limited to just 120 guests. Tickets are available for $100/per person online at kayentaarts.com, by calling the Box Office at 435-674-ARTS (2787) or visiting us in person at 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, UT 84738.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Play By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield

Jan 30-Feb 1, 2020 at 7:30pm; Feb 2, 2020 6pm

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is a play written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. It parodies the plays of William Shakespeare, with all of them being performed in comically shortened or merged form, by only three actors. Typically, the actors use their real names and play themselves rather than specific characters. The fourth wall is nonexistent in the performance, with the actors speaking directly to the audience during much of the play, and some scenes involve audience participation. The director and stage crew may also be directly involved in the performance and become characters themselves.

The script contains many humorous footnotes on the text that are often not included in the performance. However, improvisation plays an important role and it is normal for the actors to deviate from the script and have spontaneous conversations about the material with each other or the audience. It is also common for them to make references to pop culture or to talk about local people and places in the area where the play is being performed. As a result, performances differ, even with the same cast.

The play is sponsored by Cherry Creek Mortgage.

